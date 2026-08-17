US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 17, 2026)

Trump's 60-day deadline has expired: A temporary US-Iran arrangement intended to prevent a return to full-scale fighting reached its deadline on Monday (Aug). 17, but there was no clear breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.

US and Iran remain at odds over sanctions, Iran's nuclear programme, Hormuz reopening and the US naval blockade.

Ceasefire extension: There had been reports that Washington and Tehran had agreed in principle to extend the arrangement, but the duration and conditions of any extension remained unresolved.

Diplomatic framework under strain: The expiry of the deadline does not automatically mean that a new major US-Iran military offensive has begun. It does, however, leave the diplomatic route under significant strain, raising uncertainty.

New regional defence bloc adds another layer: A major shift in regional security has emerged after Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on Aug. 7. The pact has been described as a significant new security arrangement in the region, which US President Donald Trump labelled as a “big, bold” development.

Saudi Jazan residents were put on alert: The regional security picture also remains fluid beyond Hormuz. Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued an emergency warning for residents of Jazan after the National Early Warning Platform detected a potential threat. Residents were instructed to move to safe locations and follow official directions.