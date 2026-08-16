From India to Israel to US: How a fake Iran nuclear quote went global

On August 5, an India-based X account posts a quotation attributed to IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi claiming Iran would continue working towards nuclear weapons while the US and Israel possessed them.

There is no evidence Vahidi made the statement.

INDIA AGAIN: The claim gets repeated

Around two hours later, another Indian account posts the same purported quotation, helping the claim begin its journey beyond the original source.

ISRAELI SOCIAL MEDIA: A major amplification

Mossad Commentary, a prominent Israeli account with no known connection to the Mossad intelligence agency, circulates the claim and argues that it shows Iran has no intention of abandoning its nuclear ambitions.

ISRAELI TELEVISION: The claim looks more authoritative

Channel 14 publishes the quotation and portrays it as the first time Iran has publicly acknowledged pursuing a nuclear bomb.

Its English-language post attracts hundreds of thousands of views.

NETANYAHU: From social media to a PM’s speech

Within hours, Benjamin Netanyahu cites the purported remarks in a speech at Mount Herzl.

“We heard today the commander of the I.R.G.C., Vahidi, explicitly declaring Iran’s intention to keep developing nuclear weapons,” he says.

UNITED STATES: Politicians amplify it

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz reposts the claim. Republican Senator Rick Scott also shares it.

FOX NEWS: The claim reaches US television

Fox News discusses the quotation on air as potentially significant evidence of Iran’s nuclear intentions.

THEN THE UNRAVELLING: Questions emerge

Researchers and journalists find no credible Iranian source for the supposed statement.

Waltz’s post disappears.

Fox News later tells viewers the quotation was “unverified and inaccurate” and says it regrets the error.

THE LESSON: ‘Narrative laundering’