The great irony of Trump’s Iran war: Fighting to restore what existed before conflict

MARCH: A sweeping wish list

The administration repeatedly cited as many as four goals, although the list changed depending on who was speaking. They included preventing a nuclear-armed Iran, ending support for proxy groups, destroying missile infrastructure and crippling Iran’s air or naval power.

MAY: Nuclear weapons above everything

Asked whether Americans’ financial situation was influencing his efforts to end the war, Trump was emphatic: “Not even a little bit.” He said the only thing that mattered was ensuring Iran could not have a nuclear weapon.

JUNE: The demands narrow

The memorandum of understanding with Tehran left out several objectives that Washington had previously portrayed as central to the war. Questions remained over Iran’s ballistic missiles and uranium enrichment.

JULY: Trump declares progress

Trump increasingly suggested that Iran’s nuclear programme had already been devastated, including declaring Iran “denuclearized” and saying its highly enriched uranium was buried and inaccessible.

AUGUST: Cheap oil becomes ‘goal number one’

Vice President JD Vance offered a dramatically shorter list: “That’s goal number one: Keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country.”

Then came goal two: “Ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

THE IRONY

Keeping energy flowing through Hormuz amounts in large part to restoring the pre-war status quo. The strait was open before the fighting began.