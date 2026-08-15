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Iran resumes flights at Bandar Abbas airport after wartime disruptions

Passengers regain access to Tehran, Mashhad and Isfahan routes from Bandar Abbas

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AFP
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Iranians enjoy the seashore at Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran on August 10, 2026.
Iranians enjoy the seashore at Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran on August 10, 2026.
AFP

Tehran: Flights at the port city of Bandar Abbas resumed on Saturday after repeated interruptions during hostilities with the United States, state media reported.

Kazem Tavassoli, director general of airports in Hormozgan province, said "scheduled flights at Bandar Abbas International Airport on high-traffic domestic routes resumed today," according to the IRNA state news agency.

The reopening comes "following limited flights in recent days", Tavassoli said, adding that passengers can now buy tickets for the Tehran-Bandar Abbas, Mashhad-Bandar Abbas and Bandar Abbas-Isfahan routes, in both directions.

The airport "handled 35 to 40 domestic and international flights per day" before the war, Tavassoli said. The airport has been repeatedly closed since the conflict with the United States began in February.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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