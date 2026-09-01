Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after renewed US-Iran military exchanges and President Donald Trump’s warning that the United States would hit Iran “hard.”

The renewed conflict is raising concern that higher energy prices could keep inflation elevated and pressure central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to maintain tighter monetary policy.

The market reaction has weighed on equities while supporting crude oil prices.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would “immediately” take reciprocal action if the US returned to the terms of a June memorandum of understanding intended to end the US-Iran war.

Pezeshkian made the statement at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Iranian presidency.

He said: “I state explicitly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the aforementioned memorandum of understanding (MOU), the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take reciprocal action.”

Gold came under short-term pressure in early Asian trade, slipping to about $4,440.34 an ounce after trading near $4,454.68 earlier in the session; gold’s decline is attributed to rising oil prices and expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, which can hurt non-yielding assets such as bullion.

Gulf oil exports have recovered to roughly two-thirds of pre-war levels, according to Goldman Sachs estimates reported by Bloomberg.

Important note: the 15 million to 16 million barrels-per-day figure refers to total oil exports from the Arabian Gulf, not necessarily all cargoes physically transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as per Goldman Sachs.