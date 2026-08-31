US-Iran conflict: All UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 31, 2026)

Residents urged to trust official UAE channels, avoid rumours amid drone incident
The over the country’s territorial waters on Monday (Aug. 31), as fighting between the US and Iran flared again near the Strait of Hormuz.
Authorities said air-defence systems remain on high alert, while residents were urged to follow official information and not circulate rumours.
The incident followed a US strike on two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, near Hormuz, and an .
The UAE Ministry of Defence said the air force had dealt with an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching from Iran.
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The UAE Ministry of Defence said the armed forces remain ready to respond to possible threats and that air-defence systems are monitoring national airspace around the clock.
Its core public guidance is to rely exclusively on official sources and avoid sharing unverified videos, claims, location information or alerts.
For residents, that means:
Follow announcements from the UAE Ministry of Defence, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, police authorities and official state news channels.
Do not forward social-media posts claiming attacks, explosions, airspace closures or emergency measures unless they have been confirmed by UAE authorities.
Before travelling to the airport, check the operating status of a specific flight directly with the airline.
Keep normal personal travel, school and work contingency arrangements current, but do not assume a cancellation, closure or safety threat without an official notice.
Aviation disruption remains one of the most immediate practical effects for residents and visitors.
Several UAE flights are operating, but airlines continue to adjust schedules, cancel selected services and reroute aircraft as regional airspace restrictions and security assessments change.
Passengers should check flight status before leaving for Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah airports.
Some international airlines have prolonged suspensions or reduced operations involving the UAE:
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until mid-January 2027
Finnair: Dubai and Doha services suspended until March 27, 2027
KLM: Dubai services suspended until Oct. 24
Wizz Air: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services suspended until Oct. 24
Singapore Airlines: Dubai suspension extended until Oct. 24
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai flights suspended until Oct. 2
British Airways: Dubai services suspended until Oct. 25
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai flights suspended until Sept. 13
Cathay Pacific: Dubai flights suspended until Oct. 25
These schedules are subject to change quickly, and passengers should verify their flight number with their airline or booking provider rather than rely on a route-wide update.
UAE carriers have continued some regional flights, though selected routes remain affected. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have issued rolling changes to services, particularly in the Gulf region.
The return of more than (Aug. 31) marks the start of the 2026-27 academic year.
The UAE Ministry of Education confirmed in-person reopening, with schools using a phased, reduced-hours return from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 before normal schedules resume on Sept. 4.
Schools have contingency plans should circumstances change.
The official message is continuity with vigilance: the UAE’s air defences remain active, while public services, schools and much of commercial life continue unless authorities announce otherwise.
Larak Island sits near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea passage connecting the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.
It is critical to the global oil trade and to energy exports from Gulf producers, including the UAE.
Oil rose sharply at the start of Asian trading after the Larak strike, with Brent crude briefly moving above $90 a barrel as traders priced in a higher risk to Middle East supply and shipping.
Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor official UAE channels, and check flights directly with carriers. The broader risk remains tied to whether the US-Iran exchange expands further around the Strait of Hormuz.