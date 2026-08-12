US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 12, 2026)

The conflict remains a major regional security concern: The latest developments continue to center on the US-Iran confrontation and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, with Washington and Tehran still at odds over arrangements for reopening the waterway.

Strait of Hormuz closure: The Strait of Hormuz remains "closed" as per Iran, amid international diplomatic talks continue to resolve the naval standoff. The strait remains critical for global energy markets. Any prolonged disruption threatens oil and gas shipments through one of the world's most important energy corridors, with potential knock-on effects on fuel prices, shipping costs and inflation.

Trump says the US has “total” control of Hormuz: US President Donald Trump said that the United States “totally” controls the strait, while Iran continues to insist on conditions before agreeing to reopen it.

Iran’s conditions: Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei has outlined specific conditions required before Iran will consider reopening the Strait.

UAE aviation is operating, but disruption remains possible. Most flights are operating, but airlines continue to adjust schedules because of regional security conditions. Passengers should check directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.

Some UAE routes remain affected: UAE airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, have issued flight updates and notices regarding ongoing cancellations due to regional airspace and security disruptions. Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are affected, while other regional carriers have resumed some services. International airlines are also making route-by-route changes.

Rising Energy Costs: Global oil prices are approaching $90 per barrel as expectations for a swift resolution to the Hormuz blockade diminish.

Red Sea Security Risks: Escalating regional tension continues to affect commercial shipping, highlighted by a Houthi strike on a vessel in the Red Sea that resulted in at least six fatalities.

Diplomatic Developments: Former US President Trump confirmed details regarding a secret airplane swap following the recent NATO summit amid broader international maneuvering.