US-Iran standoff: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 12, 2026)

Strait of Hormuz blockade: key updates, flight disruptions and oil price surges
As the standoff between the US and Iran continues, UAE residents face ongoing impacts affecting regional security, air travel, and market stability.
With the Strait of Hormuz remaining a high-risk area — Iran claims it is "closed", the US claims it is "open" — amid ongoing high-stakes negotiations and declarations, local authorities and major regional carriers are adjusting operations daily.
Most flights are operating, but schedules can change at short notice because of airspace restrictions, rerouting or security assessments.
Moreover, several major international carriers have extended suspensions of services to the UAE and other destinations in the Middle East.
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Here is what UAE residents need to know today, August 12, 2026.
Key updates:
The conflict remains a major regional security concern: The latest developments continue to center on the US-Iran confrontation and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, with Washington and Tehran still at odds over arrangements for reopening the waterway.
Strait of Hormuz closure: The Strait of Hormuz remains "closed" as per Iran, amid international diplomatic talks continue to resolve the naval standoff. The strait remains critical for global energy markets. Any prolonged disruption threatens oil and gas shipments through one of the world's most important energy corridors, with potential knock-on effects on fuel prices, shipping costs and inflation.
Trump says the US has “total” control of Hormuz: US President Donald Trump said that the United States “totally” controls the strait, while Iran continues to insist on conditions before agreeing to reopen it.
Iran’s conditions: Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei has outlined specific conditions required before Iran will consider reopening the Strait.
UAE aviation is operating, but disruption remains possible. Most flights are operating, but airlines continue to adjust schedules because of regional security conditions. Passengers should check directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Some UAE routes remain affected: UAE airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, have issued flight updates and notices regarding ongoing cancellations due to regional airspace and security disruptions. Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are affected, while other regional carriers have resumed some services. International airlines are also making route-by-route changes.
Rising Energy Costs: Global oil prices are approaching $90 per barrel as expectations for a swift resolution to the Hormuz blockade diminish.
Red Sea Security Risks: Escalating regional tension continues to affect commercial shipping, highlighted by a Houthi strike on a vessel in the Red Sea that resulted in at least six fatalities.
Diplomatic Developments: Former US President Trump confirmed details regarding a secret airplane swap following the recent NATO summit amid broader international maneuvering.
If an emergency alert is issued, follow UAE authorities immediately. Do not travel toward an incident to film it, and avoid photographing military, security or other sensitive sites.
The biggest economic risk remains energy and transport costs. A prolonged Hormuz disruption could put upward pressure on crude oil, refined fuels, marine insurance and freight rates, potentially feeding into costs across the region.
For UAE residents, everyday life remains largely normal. The main immediate impact for most residents is likely to be on air travel, regional travel and energy-related costs, rather than day-to-day movement within the UAE.
The conflict is far from irrelevant: The two areas to watch most closely today are flight schedules and developments around the Strait of Hormuz.
It is best to check your airline before travelling and rely on official UAE announcements for safety instructions.
Residents should follow official UAE government and emergency channels and avoid sharing unverified reports about missile launches, explosions, military movements or alleged damage.