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Kuwaiti forces intercept hostile Iranian drones, shrapnel causes material damage

The armed forces remain on high alert. No casualties reported

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Kuwaiti forces intercept hostile Iranian drones, shrapnel causes material damage
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Kuwait's Armed Forces detected hostile drones inside the country's airspace since dawn on Friday and successfully intercepted and destroyed them, the Ministry of Defence's official spokesperson said, marking the latest incident in a region on edge amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan said in a statement that the continued "Iranian aggression" targeted several vital and military installations across the country. He added that the armed forces engaged the hostile targets and destroyed them, noting that the attacks caused material damage from falling debris, though no human casualties were reported.

The incident comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to spill over into the wider Gulf region, with Iran facing a US naval blockade around its ports and coastal waters, alongside expanding American sanctions targeting networks accused of supporting Iranian military operations.

The Kuwaiti spokesman affirmed that the armed forces remain on high alert and continue to fulfil their duties to safeguard the country's sovereignty and security, in coordination with relevant national authorities, in a manner that ensures the safety of citizens and residents.

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