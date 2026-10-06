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Saudi Arabia to regularise status of Yemenis staying illegally in Kingdom

King Salman orders move following request from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia issued directives to regularise the status of Yemenis staying illegally in the Kingdom.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia issued directives to regularise the status of Yemenis staying illegally in the Kingdom.
Saudi news agency SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia will begin procedures to regularise the status of all Yemeni nationals staying in the Kingdom illegally, following a directive from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Interior Ministry said.

The directive was issued in response to a request from Dr Rashad Mohammed Al Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.

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The Interior Ministry said it would begin the regularisation process in coordination with the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Human Resources and Social Development, as well as the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

The ministry said the measure was an extension of Saudi Arabia’s continued support and fraternal stance towards the Yemeni people.

Yemeni nationals seeking to benefit from the status adjustment must hold a valid Yemeni passport, the ministry said.

The date for the start of the procedures, along with the rules and requirements governing the process, will be announced through the official accounts of the General Directorate of Passports and other relevant authorities.

The ministry did not specify how long the regularisation period would run or provide further details on the categories of residency status that would be covered.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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