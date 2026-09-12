Drones originating from Iraqi territory targeted the pipeline in Riyadh and Medina
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions with several drones originating from Iraqi territory, which resulted in injuries to a number of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.
The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at preserving the kingdom’s security and stability.