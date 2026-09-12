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UAE strongly condemns drone attacks on Saudi pipeline from Iraq

Drones originating from Iraqi territory targeted the pipeline in Riyadh and Medina

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at preserving the kingdom’s security and stability.
The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at preserving the kingdom’s security and stability.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions with several drones originating from Iraqi territory, which resulted in injuries to a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at preserving the kingdom’s security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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