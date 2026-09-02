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UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Says hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the nations

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UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Kurdistan Region of Iraq

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, and the government of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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