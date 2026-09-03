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UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack on Kuwait

Abu Dhabi affirms full solidarity with Kuwait after missile and drone strikes

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WAM
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UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack on Kuwait
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile attack by Iran targeting the brotherly State of Kuwait, with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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