Cases involved extraditions to Belgium, Ireland, France, China and Sweden
Dubai: The UAE issued 173 extradition decisions in 2025 in favour of several countries in cases involving money laundering and terrorist financing, reinforcing its efforts to combat transnational organised crime and strengthen international judicial cooperation, the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organizations Committee said.
In a statement shared on its social media platforms, the secretariat said the UAE continues to pursue wanted individuals through an integrated legal framework designed to prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for criminals.
An infographic titled "UAE: No Safe Haven for Criminals" highlighted several key extradition cases since 2025.
Among the cases were the 2026 extradition of three wanted individuals to Belgium on allegations of money laundering, drug trafficking and links to transnational organised criminal groups.
It also highlighted the 2025 extradition of Mathias Akyazili, Giorgi Faes and Othman El Ballouti to Belgium over alleged involvement in transnational organised crime.
The secretariat also cited the 2026 extradition of Daniel Kinahan to Ireland to face charges of directing a criminal organisation, following the 2025 extradition of Sean McGovern on charges of murder and involvement in a criminal organisation.
Other cases included the 2025 extradition of a wanted individual to France to face charges of fraud, money laundering and leading a criminal organisation, the extradition of a wanted individual to China for allegedly running an organised criminal network operating fraudulent gambling sites, and the extradition of two wanted individuals to Sweden in connection with illicit firearms trafficking.