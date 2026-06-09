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Irish crime group lieutenant Sean McGovern gets 24-year jail term after Dubai extradition in Kinahan case

The case stems from a violent, long-running feud between Kinahan and Dublin’s Hutch gang

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Sean McGovern was described by the judge Patrick McGrath as a "senior lieutenant" of the Kinahan cartel.
Sean McGovern was described by the judge Patrick McGrath as a "senior lieutenant" of the Kinahan cartel.
Interpol

Dublin: A senior figure in Ireland's Kinahan criminal group, one of Europe's biggest drug cartels, was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday for directing organised crime and attempted murder.

Ending a landmark case in Dublin seen as a test of international efforts to dismantle a powerful transnational cartel, Sean McGovern was described by the judge Patrick McGrath as a "senior lieutenant" of the Kinahan cartel. 

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Bearded, wearing a black cardigan and white-collared shirt and carrying a book, 40-year-old McGovern appeared at the Irish capital's non-jury Special Criminal Court to hear his sentence. He did not comment.

In March, he pleaded guilty to two charges of directing the activities of a criminal organisation linked to a gangland murder. 

Prosecutors said McGovern played a central coordinating role in the 2016 killing of Noel Kirwan, an innocent man shot dead outside his home in Dublin, and in the targeting of rival gang member James Gately in 2017.

Evidence presented in court included encrypted communications, surveillance operations and the use of an Estonian hired gunman. 

The Kirwan murder, directed by McGovern, was "cruel and callous" and "meticulously planned", said the judge.

Police detective Dave Gallagher said: "Let the conviction and sentencing today be a lesson for those who glorify organised crime and promote it as a way of life.

"There are no untouchables," he told reporters outside the court.

Crackdown

The case was rooted in a long-running violent feud between Kinahan's gang and the rival Dublin-based Hutch gang.  

That erupted after a hotel shooting in 2016 that has claimed multiple lives across Ireland and abroad, and also saw McGovern narrowly escape assassination.

Originally from Dublin, McGovern moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2017 and was arrested in Dubai in 2024 after an Interpol red notice was issued.

He became the first senior Kinahan associate extradited from the UAE to Ireland.

His sentencing is the first of a high-ranking member of the transnational Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOGC) cartel, which is involved in firearms and people smuggling as well as drugs, since authorities intensified a global crackdown on the group. 

The case had "made history," said Kristopher Kirwan, the murder victim's son, after the sentencing.

"International cooperation made it possible for our dad's murderer to be brought back to Ireland to finally face justice," he said.

Last month, Daniel Kinahan, who has been named in Dublin's High Court and sanctioned by the US authorities as the cartel's leader, was also arrested in Dubai. 

Irish authorities want the UAE to extradite Kinahan to face serious organised crime charges in Ireland.

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