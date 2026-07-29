Oscar-winning Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard dies at 56 in Dublin motorcycle crash

‘Once’ star and The Frames frontman Glen Hansard killed in motorcycle accident
Oscar-winning Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard has died at the age of 56 after a motorcycle accident in Dublin, according to The Independent.
The publication reported that Hansard was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Lucan, on the outskirts of the Irish capital, in the early hours of Wednesday. Emergency services responded to the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.
His management company, ATC Management, confirmed the news, saying his family was "deeply shocked and heartbroken" by the tragic loss.
Best known for his stirring songwriting and soulful performances, Hansard carved out a remarkable career across music and cinema. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008 for "Falling Slowly," from the critically acclaimed film Once, in which he also starred alongside Czech singer-songwriter Markéta Irglová.
Hansard first came to prominence with his role in the 1991 film The Commitments before establishing himself as the longtime frontman of Irish rock band The Frames. He later formed the acclaimed folk duo The Swell Season with Irglová and released several solo albums, including Didn't He Ramble, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album in 2016.