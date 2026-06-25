Prasad completed the feat in just six years, six months and 22 days
Dubai: Bengaluru-born musician and globetrotter Benny Prasad has captured the imagination of social media users after a video showcasing his 16 passports filled with visas and immigration stamps went viral online.
The clip, shared by MTP – Most Traveled People on Instagram, highlights Prasad's remarkable achievement of becoming the fastest person to visit every country and territory on Earth while travelling on an Indian passport.
According to the post, Prasad completed the feat in just six years, six months and 22 days. During that period, he travelled to 245 nations and territories, including Antarctica, covering sovereign countries as well as dependent territories around the world.
The video shows Prasad flipping through 16 passports packed with colourful immigration stamps and visas. Many of the pages bear evidence of years of travel, with some turning yellow with age.
The Instagram post described the scale of the challenge, noting that for some travellers, planning a trip is as simple as booking a flight, while for others it involves navigating complex visa requirements and travel restrictions. Prasad's journey required extensive preparation and persistence at every stage.
However, his story is not only about travel. Born on August 6, 1975, Prasad overcame significant health challenges from an early age. According to his official website, he suffered from severe asthma as a child and underwent prolonged cortisone steroid treatment, which resulted in rheumatoid arthritis, damage to 60 per cent of his lungs and a weakened immune system.
At 16, he battled depression and contemplated suicide before finding renewed purpose at a youth retreat. He later discovered music, which became the driving force behind his travels and global performances, ultimately helping him achieve a world-record journey that continues to inspire travellers worldwide.