Trump demands compensation from Iran: Trump has demanded that Iran pay compensation to families of people he says were killed or wounded by Iran over decades, including U.S. service members, victims of attacks and Iranian protesters.

Iran puts hard-liner in top security post: Iran has appointed Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. The move is significant because the council is at the heart of Iran's decisions on war, diplomacy and national security.

US says it has control of Hormuz: Trump has said the US military has “100% control” of the Strait of Hormuz, an assertion that underscores Washington's determination to keep the strategic waterway open.

Air travel remains mixed: Many flights are operating, but cancellations, longer routings and schedule changes continue on some Gulf routes.

UAE airlines affected: Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have cancelled some flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha, while some regional carriers have begun restoring services.

International airlines remain cautious: Several major global carriers have extended flight suspensions to the UAE and other Middle East destinations.

Hormuz remains a major flashpoint: Iran says it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz without significant changes in U.S. policy.

Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia: Iran-aligned Houthi forces reportedly targeted the Jazan refinery with drones, triggering a fire that was later extinguished with no reported casualties.