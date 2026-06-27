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UAE, Lebanese Presidents discuss bilateral ties and regional developments in phone call

Leaders vow stronger cooperation, backing Lebanon’s security and stability

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UAE reiterates support for Lebanon amid talks on regional peace and security
UAE reiterates support for Lebanon amid talks on regional peace and security

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, spoke by telephone today to discuss bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of both countries’ interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The call also covered the latest developments in Lebanon and ongoing efforts to reinforce the country’s security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Aoun expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the UAE’s support for Lebanon and its people, and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

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The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East. They underscored the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen security and stability and advance peace across the region in support of the development and prosperity of its nations and peoples.

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