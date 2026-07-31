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Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Foreign Secretary in London

Two sides discussed issues of mutual interest related to cooperation between UAE and UK

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Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Foreign Secretary in London

London: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, in London.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, and explored ways to further develop and strengthen ties across various sectors in support of the development priorities of the two friendly countries.

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At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulated Ed Miliband on his appointment as the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wished Miliband success in his new role and expressed his aspiration to work closely with him to further enhance bilateral cooperation in ways that promote the prosperity and well-being of both nations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the depth of UAE-UK relations and the shared commitment to strengthening them further and expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The meeting also covered the overall situation in the Middle East, regional developments, and ways to enhance regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and lasting stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Mansoor Abdullah Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

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