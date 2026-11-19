Financial giants say third-party provider was targeted; payment networks unaffected
Visa, Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase have reported possible exposure of customer information following a cyberattack on a company that provides services to financial institutions.
The attack targeted a third-party provider in the Asia-Pacific region, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, November 19.
All three companies said their main banking and payment systems were unaffected, but some customer information may have been accessed.
JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, said the attackers may have obtained marketing data held by outside service providers.
The information could include customer names and email addresses.
The bank is still investigating the incident but said its services were not disrupted.
Visa said its payment network was unaffected and that sensitive payment information, including card numbers, had not been exposed.
Mastercard said a limited amount of information belonging to some customers enrolled in a benefits programme was exposed.
It said the incident had been contained and its payment network was operating normally.
A ransomware group called n0n has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to cybersecurity firm SOCRadar, which The Wall Street Journal cited.
The claim has not been independently verified.
The companies have not named the affected service provider or disclosed how many customers may have been affected.
It is also unclear whether the attackers obtained information from all three companies through the same systems.
JPMorgan said the cyberattack was not connected to technical problems that disrupted some of its services earlier this week.
Some customers had reported problems accessing their accounts and using payment services.
The bank said those problems were caused by a software issue, not a cyberattack.
For now, the companies say their core systems remain secure, and there have been no confirmed reports of customers losing money because of the breach.
Investigations are continuing to determine what information was accessed and how many people may have been affected.