Service outage triggers sign-in failures and disruptions for users, including in UAE
Apple has said an internal update, not a cyberattack, caused widespread outages that disrupted iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and other services on Tuesday.
“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” the company said in an emailed statement. Apple also told Bloomberg the incident was not the result of a cyberattack.
Thousands of users reported problems, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, with complaints coming from the United States and other markets, including the UAE.
What Apple confirmed
Apple’s system status page acknowledged full outages affecting Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare, along with problems with the iCloud sign-in interface, AP reported. The company said many systems were already returning to normal operation while engineers worked to restore the rest.
Technology publication 9to5Mac said some services continued to appear as available on Apple’s status page even as users reported connection failures and trouble signing in to iCloud and the App Store. It added that Apple confirmed issues affecting a number of services on its general and developer status pages, and reported disruptions at Apple retail stores and corporate offices.
What users reported
Some customers said they were unexpectedly signed out of their Apple Accounts and struggled to sign back in. Others reported connection errors, repeated verification requests, verification failures and trouble downloading apps.
Reports also mentioned problems with Apple Pay payment access, Apple Support, App Store Connect (the platform developers use to manage apps), Apple Business logins and the activation of new iPhones. The disruption affected both consumers and developers.
Not all users were affected, and the reports do not show that every service failed for the same reason. Downdetector tracks user-submitted reports and does not verify the cause or scale of outages.
Scale of the disruption
Downdetector logged more than 2,300 reports of Apple Pay problems and a similar number for Apple Support during the disruption. AP said the site showed a spike in user complaints about Apple Pay.
It also recorded around 700 reports each for the App Store and Apple Music. The complaints came from users in the United States and other markets, including the UAE.
Reports from the UAE
In the UAE, Downdetector recorded 27 reports of Apple Pay problems at 9.21pm on Tuesday. It followed with 11 iCloud-related reports at 10pm.
These figures reflect user-submitted complaints logged by the site. They do not independently confirm the cause or extent of the disruption in the country.
Latest in a run of tech disruptions
The Apple incident follows several other outages in recent days, AP reported. On Monday, United Airlines delayed departures during an outage lasting more than 90 minutes, days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop. Also on Monday, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused difficulties for customers at several major US banks and the money transfer service Zelle. Chase said its systems were operating normally again on Tuesday.
Last week, Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and Copilot were disrupted globally. Hotel group Marriott International also reported a sign-in issue affecting Marriott.com and its Bonvoy app, which it said had been resolved. United, Chase, Microsoft and Marriott each said there was no indication of a cyberattack.