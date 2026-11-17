Some Apple customers reported being unexpectedly signed out of their Apple Accounts and encountering difficulties signing back in. Others reported connection errors, verification failures and problems downloading apps.

The reported disruption affected users in the United States and other markets, including the UAE, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Thousands of users reported problems accessing Apple services on Tuesday, with complaints involving iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and other platforms.

According to technology publication 9to5Mac, Apple confirmed issues affecting a number of services on its general and developer system status pages. The publication also reported disruptions at Apple retail stores and corporate offices.

Apple Support and App Store Connect, the platform developers use to manage apps, were also among the services mentioned in user reports.

9.21pm: 27 reports of problems with Apple Pay.

Downdetector recorded user complaints in the UAE on Tuesday evening.

Apple outage reports in the UAE

“Not working here in Latvia. Apple Pay doesn’t work as well, asking for sign-in which is not working,” one user wrote.

Reports also emerged from Brazil, Greece and Latvia.

Another user, identified as Steve, wrote: “Can’t activate devices or log into Apple Business.”

“This has been going on for about 30 minutes,” he added.

One user, identified as Tom Perkins, quoted an error message on the tracking website: “Failed to verify your identity. Try again.”

Downdetector complaints in the US began rising shortly after noon Eastern Time, with users reporting difficulties accessing cloud services, activating new devices and signing in to their Apple Accounts.

Several users reported being unexpectedly signed out of iCloud on their iPhones and Macs. Attempts to sign back in reportedly resulted in verification failures or error messages.

Apple users report being locked out of accounts

Not all users experienced these problems, and the reports do not establish that every listed service was affected by the same technical issue.

iPhone activation: Some users reported difficulties activating new devices.

App Store: Difficulties loading the store and downloading apps.

Which Apple services were affected?

Downdetector reports reflect complaints submitted by users and do not represent the total number of people affected.

The tracker recorded a peak of 2,194 reports at 9.45pm UAE time, based on the figures provided.

In the United States, reports of Apple Pay problems began rising at around 11.40am Eastern Time, according to Downdetector.

Is Apple still down?

Apple's System Status page continued to show normal availability for many services, despite users reporting difficulties.

Apple's official status reporting identified an incident involving Subscription Purchase, which monitors problems with subscription transactions. That incident was subsequently marked as resolved, although some users continued to report problems.

Users can check Apple's System Status page for the latest updates.

Apple has not publicly identified a cause for the wider range of reported disruptions. There is also no confirmed evidence linking the incident to a cyberattack.

How does this compare with other US outages?

The Apple disruption comes amid a series of technical failures affecting major US services over the past few days.

Recent incidents include:

November 12: A Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other services.

November 13: A technical failure affecting the FAA's air traffic control system led to a nationwide ground stop for departing US flights.

November 16: A Chase banking glitch delayed transactions involving several financial institutions.

November 16: A United Airlines system outage briefly delayed departures.

These incidents have affected technology, aviation and banking services. However, there is no evidence that Apple's reported problems are connected to the earlier disruptions.

What should Apple users do?

If you are experiencing problems accessing Apple services:

Check Apple's System Status page for service updates.

Avoid repeatedly signing out of your Apple Account or resetting your password.

Retry app downloads and sign-ins after services recover.

Restart the affected app or device if problems continue after Apple reports normal service.