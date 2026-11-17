Hundreds of complaints reported after problems began around 9.17 a.m. Eastern Time
Dubai: Marriott International customers reported difficulties accessing their accounts and making hotel reservations on Tuesday, November 17, following apparent technical problems affecting the hospitality giant’s website and mobile application.
Outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in complaints beginning at approximately 9.17 a.m. Eastern Time (6.17 p.m. UAE time), with hundreds of users reporting problems.
Customers said they were unable to sign in to their Marriott accounts or complete hotel reservations through the company's website and Marriott Bonvoy mobile app.
Some users also reported problems accessing reservation details, while discussions on Reddit indicated that the disruption may have affected internal hotel systems.
The cause and extent of the reported disruption were not immediately clear.
Marriott, one of the world's largest hotel operators, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.
The company operated 10,241 properties with approximately 1.83 million rooms worldwide at the end of September 2026, according to its latest quarterly financial filing.
The reported disruption came a day after thousands of customers at major US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, experienced difficulties accessing online banking services and completing transactions.
Users also reported problems with the digital payment service Zelle, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
JPMorgan Chase attributed Monday’s disruption to a software bug affecting its internal hardware systems, which delayed transactions and caused problems for other financial institutions. The bank stressed that the incident was not linked to a cyberattack. There is no established connection between the banking disruption and the problems reported by Marriott customers.