GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Woman refuses bank scam, caller triggers armed police response

Police later established that the report was linked to an attempted bank fraud

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The caller told her someone had applied for credit in her name and urged her to download an app
The caller told her someone had applied for credit in her name and urged her to download an app
Gulf News archives

A Canadian woman who refused to follow instructions from a suspected bank fraudster was left shaken when police arrived at her home after a false report that she was being held hostage.

The incident happened on October 23 in Lower Truro, Nova Scotia, after a caller falsely reported that three armed individuals were holding a woman at a home on Tideview Drive.

Colchester County District RCMP said Truro Police Service passed on the report at about 9.45am. Officers from both services responded and found the woman safe inside the property.

Police later established that the report was linked to an attempted bank fraud. The RCMP is investigating the incident as swatting, a hoax emergency call intended to trigger a large-scale police response.

The woman, identified by CBC News as Lynn Clark Colpitts, told the broadcaster the incident began with a call from someone claiming to work in the fraud department of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).

The caller told her someone had applied for credit in her name and urged her to download an app called CIBC Guard to block the application.

Colpitts said she was uncomfortable providing banking information over the phone. She contacted a work colleague instead, who advised her to speak directly to her bank branch before taking any action.

According to police, the caller became agitated when she refused to follow the instructions and called again, telling her there was a surprise waiting at her front door.

Colpitts told CBC the second call came about 20 minutes after the first. When she looked outside, she saw a large police presence at her home.

Fake hostage report

Police said the caller's false report of an armed hostage situation prompted officers from both services to respond.

“This incident highlights how far scammers are willing to go when their schemes are challenged,” said S/Sgt. Marc Rose of Colchester County District RCMP.

“By falsely reporting an armed hostage situation, they caused a significant deployment of police resources for an event that never occurred.”

Rose commended Colpitts for verifying the information before acting and urged others to do the same when contacted about suspected fraud.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE launches new tool to report medicine side effects

4m read
Dubai Police recover over Dh1 million for woman targeted in an online scam.

Dubai Police recover Dh1m in bank impersonation scam

2m read
Mobile phone users In India will now be able to view the caller’s name alongside the telephone number on incoming calls.

India: Caller name display service from Nov 1

2m read
Charges were dropped after evidence supported her claim she was in another state.

Woman seeks $10m over facial-recognition arrest error

3m read