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India: Caller name display service for telecom users from November 1

Calling line identification on recipient’s handset will now contain number and name

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IANS
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Mobile phone users In India will now be able to view the caller’s name alongside the telephone number on incoming calls.
Mobile phone users In India will now be able to view the caller’s name alongside the telephone number on incoming calls.
Pixabay

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked telecom operators to implement Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) services across their service areas from November 1, 2026, in a move that will allow mobile users to view the caller’s name alongside the telephone number on incoming calls.

According to guidelines, telecom service providers have already conducted trials of the CNAP service on wireless terrestrial networks operating on 4G and higher-generation technologies. The facility will be made available automatically to eligible users and will not require subscribers to submit separate requests. The implementation of CNAP on 2G, 3G and public switched telephone networks will be taken up separately after further examination.

Under the new framework, the caller’s name will form part of the Calling Line Identification (CLI), which currently displays only the telephone number.

The CLI shown on the recipient’s handset will now contain two fields - one showing the caller’s telephone identifier and the other displaying the caller’s name.

The name displayed on the recipient’s screen will depend on whether the number is saved in the phone’s contact list. If the caller’s number is already stored, the saved contact name will continue to appear. However, if the number is not saved, the caller’s name recorded in the originating telecom operator’s subscriber database will be displayed for domestic calls. International calls will be identified simply as “International Call”.

The government said the framework has been introduced in line with Rule 48(1) of the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026, which requires authorised entities to ensure secure presentation of calling line identification and prevent tampering.

To safeguard user privacy and network security, telecom operators will be required to follow a “security-by-design” approach. The guidelines specify that the query-response mechanism used to retrieve caller name information should not retain the calling name identity once the incoming call has ended.

Operators must also ensure that their networks, databases and connectivity infrastructure are adequately equipped to process CNAP requests efficiently without affecting service quality.

The guidelines provide flexibility for businesses and bulk customers by allowing them to display a preferred name instead of the name available in subscriber records. Such preferred names must either be a registered trademark under the Trade Marks Registry or a registered trade name on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal.

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