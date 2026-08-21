The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is using its Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to help operators identify subscribers who have reached the limit across different telecom companies, according to PTI

India is tightening enforcement of its existing limits on mobile connections, with telecom operators required to prevent customers from obtaining new SIM cards after reaching the permitted ceiling from August 24, 2026.

How many SIM cards can you have?

For most parts of India, an individual can have a maximum of nine mobile connections registered in their name.

The limit is six connections in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the North-Eastern states.

The cap applies across all telecom operators and service areas. So having four Airtel numbers, three Jio numbers and two Vi numbers would mean you have reached the nine-connection limit.

The limit itself is not new. What changes from August 24 is the enforcement mechanism.

What changes from August 24?

Telecom companies will have to identify customers trying to obtain a mobile connection after reaching the applicable limit.

If a subscriber has already reached the maximum, the operator must inform them that another connection cannot be issued.

Customers will also have to disclose mobile numbers already registered in their name when applying for a new connection, including numbers held with other operators or in other telecom service areas.

How will the govt check your SIM cards?

The DoT's Digital Intelligence Platform will allow telecom operators to cross-check subscriber information across networks.

From August 23, the platform will also make a representative image available for subscribers identified as having reached the applicable limit. Operators can use this information when processing applications for additional connections.

The aim is to prevent people from bypassing the limit simply by switching to another telecom operator.

What if you have more than 9 SIM cards?

Having more than nine connections does not mean all your existing numbers will automatically stop working on August 24.

However, connections that exceed the permitted limit can face action under DoT's existing rules. Subscribers with excess connections may be required to surrender, transfer or disconnect numbers to bring their total within the applicable limit.

If you have old or unused SIM cards registered in your name, it is therefore worth checking and closing connections you no longer need.

What if someone else uses your SIM?

This is one of the most important checks for consumers.

You may have an old number that you stopped using but never formally disconnected. There is also a risk that a connection was obtained using your identity documents without your knowledge.

The government's Sanchar Saathi service allows users to check mobile connections registered in their name and report numbers that are fraudulent or no longer required. The service is designed to help users identify and remove unauthorised connections.

Check mobile connections registered in your name through Sanchar Saathi

What should you do now?

If you have multiple Indian mobile numbers, take these steps:

Check how many connections are registered in your name.

Identify old, unused or unfamiliar numbers.

Report connections you did not take or no longer need through Sanchar Saathi.

Disconnect or transfer eligible connections if you are above the permitted limit.

Before applying for another SIM, make sure your total number of connections is within the applicable limit.

For most people with one or two mobile numbers, there is unlikely to be any immediate impact. The change is mainly significant for subscribers with a large number of connections registered under their identity.

Can you get a new SIM after surrendering one?

Yes. If you have reached the limit, you can bring your total below the applicable ceiling by disconnecting an existing connection and then apply for another SIM, subject to the operator's normal KYC requirements.

The important point is the number of connections registered in your name, not the number of physical SIM cards you happen to possess.

What if a SIM is issued beyond the limit?

The DoT has provided an interim process while operators complete their technical integration with the Digital Intelligence Platform.

A connection activated beyond the permitted limit may be suspended for one day while the issue is resolved, according to the directive.

Telecom operators have been given until November 30, 2026, to integrate and streamline their processes with the platform.

Why is India enforcing the limit?

The government says tighter monitoring of mobile connections is part of efforts to prevent the misuse of telecom services for fraud, spam, impersonation and other illegal activities.

The new system is intended to give telecom operators a broader view of connections registered under an individual's identity, even when those numbers are spread across different operators.

Bottom line: August 24 does not introduce a new nine-SIM rule. It marks a stronger enforcement phase for an existing limit. If you have several numbers registered in your name, checking your connections now can help you avoid problems when applying for a new SIM.