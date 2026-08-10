Regulator unveils emergency measures to tighten SIM registration and identity checks
Cairo: Egypt's National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has referred all mobile network operators in the country to the Public Prosecution after uncovering violations involving mobile phone lines registered in the names of citizens without their knowledge or possession.
The regulator said it took the step after investigating complaints from users who discovered SIM cards linked to their personal details despite never owning or activating them.
The referrals follow inspections carried out over the past two days, during which the authority said it gathered evidence, documentation and supporting material related to the reported violations.
The NTRA also announced a package of urgent regulatory measures aimed at tightening controls over SIM registration, verifying the identities of actual users and preventing similar incidents from recurring. The measures were agreed following meetings with the country's telecom operators.
Under the new rules, operators have been instructed to immediately suspend the sale and activation of new SIM cards through their corporate systems for both private companies and government entities.
Telecom firms must also send text messages to customers whose existing lines remain registered under older records, instructing them to visit company branches to sign new contracts and verify their identities.
The issue has raised concerns because mobile numbers in Egypt are linked to a wide range of digital services, including mobile wallets, bank accounts, traffic fine payments and other government services as part of the country's digital transformation strategy.
Over recent days, numerous Egyptians have posted videos and messages on social media after discovering, often by chance, that phone lines had been registered in their names without their knowledge. Some said they had filed police reports to protect themselves from potential legal liability arising from any misuse of those numbers.
According to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Egypt had around 123 million mobile subscriptions by the end of December. Mobile services in the country are provided by Orange Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, e& Egypt and WE.