Why a university degree alone may not be enough for tomorrow’s jobs

Parents should focus on the skills, mindset, resilience kids need to navigate the future
Dubai: A university degree can provide a qualification, but it should not be the sole measure of whether a young person is prepared for the world of work.
Speaking at a spotlight session on the second day of the Gulf News Edufair at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, Chirag Nanda, managing partner of Connect To World Consultancy, has urged parents to think beyond university admissions and consider what their children will need after graduation.
His session, titled “Beyond the degree: Preparing students for a future that hasn't been defined yet,” has focused on helping students develop the ability to adapt to a changing world.
“There’s a world beyond the degree that a child needs to prepare for the future,” shared Nanda.
Nanda has noted that today's students may have a clear idea of what they want to do, but parents and educators also need to consider whether they have the skills and abilities required for the jobs that will exist when they graduate.
The question should not only be whether a student can earn a degree, but whether that education will translate into the ability to function effectively in the real world.
“What really matters is not the degree that holds you but what you learn,” remarked Nanda, adding that this learning begins at a very young age.
For parents, this means looking beyond qualifications and asking whether their children are developing knowledge and skills that can help them adapt to different circumstances.
Nanda has encouraged parents to reconsider the way they talk to children about their futures.
Rather than asking only what career they want, he has suggested asking a broader question, “What kind of person do you want to become?”
He has bared that students should not define themselves solely through a degree, but should aim to become people with knowledge and the ability to navigate and survive in the real world.
“You don’t need to get a degree to define yourself. You need to think beyond the degree to define yourself,” exclaimed Nanda.
The pressure surrounding competitive examinations and academic pathways has been another issue Nanda highlighted.
He has mentioned that parents need to understand whether a child genuinely belongs in a particular competitive environment rather than just pushing them towards it.
“What really matters today is the mental health of the child,” stated Nanda, pointing to the pressure children can face when they are pushed into multiple competitions.
Understanding a child's capabilities should be part of the decision-making process.
Nanda has emphasised the importance of human skills in preparing young people for life beyond university.
“If you are going to study in a different country, you need to know and respect their culture, acknowledge language barriers, understand what types of people and communities live there, and learn the laws,” explained Nanda.
For students heading overseas, preparation involves more than selecting a university and course. Understanding the environment they will enter is also part of becoming independent and capable of adapting.
Moreover, parents and educators need to reconsider how they prepare children to deal with uncertainty.
“Stop preparing students for a single safe answer. Let them be open, it’s okay to make mistakes,” shared Nanda.
Rather than expecting children to follow one predetermined path, adults should understand their capabilities, the networks they are part of, and the peers around them.
Nanda has stressed that discipline begins at home, while acknowledging that the role of parents and educators is changing.
Nanda's advice to families making university decisions is to begin with the student rather than the institution.
“Make your mindset right first, see if you have the skills or not, and then finalise your university,” said Nanda.
The message has been about changing the focus from obtaining a degree to developing the person who will hold it.
“Don’t ask your child what they want to become, ask them what kind of person they want to become.”