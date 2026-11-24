Leaving WhatsApp Web open on shared devices risks account compromise
A WhatsApp Web session left open on a public or shared computer could give cybercriminals access to private messages, contact lists and group conversations, India's cybercrime agency has warned.
The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), part of the Union Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), issued the advisory on Monday, cautioning that an authenticated WhatsApp Web session could be exploited to take control of an account and impersonate its owner.
Malicious actors could use such access to send messages in the user's name, exploit trusted contacts and carry out fraud, phishing and social-engineering attacks, the agency said.
The I4C warned that closing a browser window or tab does not necessarily terminate an authenticated WhatsApp Web session.
Users must manually log out after every session, particularly when accessing the service on office computers, shared systems or devices that other people can use.
The agency also advised against exchanging sensitive information through WhatsApp Web on computers.
“Government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers,” the advisory said.
The agency urged users to avoid logging in to WhatsApp Web through cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers and other untrusted systems.
If accessing WhatsApp Web on a computer is unavoidable, it recommended using incognito or private browsing mode.
Users should also watch for signs of suspicious account activity, including unexpected messages sent from their accounts, unusual replies from contacts or other unexplained activity. These could indicate that someone else has accessed the account.
The I4C also stressed the importance of maintaining basic digital security.
It advised users to:
Manually log out of WhatsApp Web after every session.
Avoid using public or untrusted computers to access their accounts.
Use private or incognito browsing when access on a shared computer cannot be avoided.
Monitor accounts for unexpected messages and other unusual activity.
Keep devices, operating systems, browsers and security software updated.
Avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software.
The advisory highlights a risk that can be overlooked when using messaging services on shared computers: an account may remain accessible even after the browser has been closed.
Manually ending each WhatsApp Web session, avoiding untrusted devices and staying alert to unusual account activity can help reduce the risk of account compromise and online fraud.
For users, the key precaution is simple: do not assume that closing a tab means you have logged out.
(With inputs from PTI)