The fatal accident occurred in Fujairah's Fawz area at around 8.05pm on Friday
Fujairah: A motorcyclist working for a food delivery company was killed on Friday evening after his motorcycle crashed into a parked truck on the Fujairah-Khor Fakkan road in Fujairah.
The Asian rider died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at around 8.05pm in the Fawz area, on one of the road's traffic lanes.
Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhannhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that police and ambulance teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report.
The motorcyclist was subsequently taken to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah, while the relevant authorities began investigating the circumstances and causes of the crash.
Al Dhannhani urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and remain alert at all times, particularly on roads frequented by trucks and other heavy vehicles.
He pointed out that some trucks may remain parked for extended periods along road shoulders or at locations close to traffic lanes, posing potential hazards to passing motorists.
Drivers were advised to anticipate such risks, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and reduce speed when approaching parked trucks or other stationary vehicles.
The official also stressed the importance of checking that the road is clear before overtaking and avoiding sudden lane changes, warning that unexpected obstacles can leave drivers with little time to react.
He cautioned motorists against using mobile phones or engaging in other distracting activities while driving, noting that even a few seconds of inattention can significantly affect reaction times and lead to serious accidents.
Al Dhannhani further urged drivers to observe speed limits, follow road signs and warnings, and adjust their speed according to road and traffic conditions, even when the permitted speed limit is higher.
He emphasised that safe driving, continuous attention and maintaining adequate safety distances are essential to protecting road users and preventing fatal accidents.
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Aghaddir Ali
Senior Reporter