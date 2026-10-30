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Food delivery rider dies in Fujairah after crashing into parked truck

The fatal accident occurred in Fujairah's Fawz area at around 8.05pm on Friday

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Food delivery rider dies in Fujairah after crashing into parked truck

Fujairah: A motorcyclist working for a food delivery company was killed on Friday evening after his motorcycle crashed into a parked truck on the Fujairah-Khor Fakkan road in Fujairah.

The Asian rider died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at around 8.05pm in the Fawz area, on one of the road's traffic lanes.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhannhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that police and ambulance teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report.

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The motorcyclist was subsequently taken to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah, while the relevant authorities began investigating the circumstances and causes of the crash.

Al Dhannhani urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and remain alert at all times, particularly on roads frequented by trucks and other heavy vehicles.

He pointed out that some trucks may remain parked for extended periods along road shoulders or at locations close to traffic lanes, posing potential hazards to passing motorists.

Drivers were advised to anticipate such risks, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and reduce speed when approaching parked trucks or other stationary vehicles.

The official also stressed the importance of checking that the road is clear before overtaking and avoiding sudden lane changes, warning that unexpected obstacles can leave drivers with little time to react.

He cautioned motorists against using mobile phones or engaging in other distracting activities while driving, noting that even a few seconds of inattention can significantly affect reaction times and lead to serious accidents.

Al Dhannhani further urged drivers to observe speed limits, follow road signs and warnings, and adjust their speed according to road and traffic conditions, even when the permitted speed limit is higher.

He emphasised that safe driving, continuous attention and maintaining adequate safety distances are essential to protecting road users and preventing fatal accidents.

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Aghaddir Ali

Senior Reporter

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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