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Fujairah Police warn drivers as heavy vehicle traffic increases

Drivers urged to keep safe distances, observe speed limits and avoid aggressive honking.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Fujairah Police urge motorists to follow traffic rules amid rising heavy vehicle traffic.
Fujairah Police urge motorists to follow traffic rules amid rising heavy vehicle traffic.
Fujairah Police

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules, maintain safe distances and exercise patience on the roads amid concerns over heavy traffic and the frequent movement of trucks and commercial vehicles across the emirate.

In a fresh road safety advisory, Fujairah Police General Headquarters highlighted the importance of responsible driving, warning motorists against behaviour that could put other road users at risk.

Issued under the message “Your Safety Is Our Responsibility, Safe Driving Is Everyone’s Responsibility”, the advisory outlined three key practices drivers should follow to help prevent accidents and improve safety on busy roads.

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Police stressed the need to observe posted speed limits and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead, allowing sufficient time and space to brake when traffic slows down or stops suddenly.

Motorists were also urged to avoid repeatedly sounding their horns to intimidate other drivers or force them to give way. Police called for greater patience and consideration on the roads, particularly in busy traffic conditions.

Maintaining lane discipline was another key focus of the advisory. Drivers were reminded to remain within designated lanes, an important precaution when sharing roads with large trucks, freight vehicles and heavy machinery.

The guidance forms part of Fujairah Police’s ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow, protect motorists and other road users, and promote safer driving practices across the emirate.

Reinforcing its commitment to public safety, the police headquarters reiterated its message: “We work for your safety and happiness.”

Police Safety tips

  • Follow speed limits and adjust your speed to traffic conditions.

  • Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead to allow enough braking time.

  • Avoid aggressive honking to intimidate or force other drivers to give way.

  • Stay in your lane, especially when driving alongside trucks and heavy vehicles.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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UAEtraffic finesUAE traffic finesFujairah

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