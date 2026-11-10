Riyadh deputy governor inspects Saudi Aramco building damaged in Houthi attack

Saudi deputy governor commends national unity and readiness of Saudi forces
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, has visited a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Riyadh to assess the damage caused by a Houthi attack on civilian facilities, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The building, used for civilian purposes, sustained minor damage.
Prince Mohammed said the attack confirmed what Saudi Arabia has long maintained about the Houthis deliberately targeting civilian sites. He commended the work of civilian, military and security personnel in responding to the incident.
During the visit, officials from Saudi Aramco and the Riyadh Region briefed the deputy governor on the measures taken following the attack. He instructed that all necessary support be provided to help the company’s employees carry out their work.
Prince Mohammed also praised the Saudi leadership’s efforts to safeguard the kingdom’s security and stability, and commended the readiness of Saudi forces to counter any threat, as well as the sense of national unity. He was accompanied by several senior security officials from the region.
The visit comes as the Houthis have stepped up attacks on the kingdom. Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted a ballistic missile and a cruise missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh, while schools in the capital have moved to online classes as a precautionary measure.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, the coalition said a drone had also been intercepted and destroyed in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
A message sent to parents in Riyadh said classes would be held online “as part of the ongoing precautionary measures”, without saying how long the arrangement would last.
Saudi Civil Defence has also urged residents to follow official instructions and avoid gathering or filming near impact sites, warning that sharing such footage could lead to legal action.