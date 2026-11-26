Israel says it can act without American support as Kushner champions economic diplomacy
Dubai: Israel has declared its readiness to strike Iran even without American military support, but a message from one of US President Donald Trump’s closest advisers suggests Washington wants Israel to rethink its approach to regional security: Move away from its wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy.
The contrasting statements come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to convene his security cabinet on Thursday evening, amid reports of preparations for another military offensive against Iran and concerns that Tehran could launch a surprise attack.
Nine months into a conflict that has disrupted global energy markets, threatened maritime security and drawn several Middle Eastern countries into the confrontation, a fundamental question is emerging: Can Washington steer Israel towards diplomacy when Netanyahu is reportedly pressing for renewed military action?
Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin told public broadcaster Kan on Thursday that Israel was prepared to act independently against Iran.
“We are monitoring the situation and are ready to strike with force at any moment, including on our own, without the Americans,” Defrin said.
He maintained that Iran had not abandoned its objective of destroying Israel, although there had been no changes to military guidelines for the Israeli public.
Netanyahu has reportedly been pressing the Trump administration to support another offensive, despatching Mossad chief Roman Gofman to Washington earlier this month to make the case for renewed military action.
The Times of Israel reported that Thursday’s security cabinet meeting comes amid preparations for a possible operation against Iran. However, no decision to launch another offensive has been publicly announced.
Against this backdrop, US special envoy Jared Kushner delivered an unusually candid assessment of Israel’s regional approach.
Israel “needs to get out of the constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy,” Kushner said during a podcast interview with German businessman Mathias Döpfner on Wednesday.
His comments came two days after he warned in an interview with New York Magazine that Israel risked becoming a global pariah unless it changed its approach to Gaza.
However, Kushner’s call for Israel to move away from its wartime mindset does not mean Washington has ruled out further military action against Iran. Asked in the same interview about the possibility of renewed US strikes, Kushner said Trump “always keeps all his options on the table”.
The US envoy also revealed that he had met Iranian representatives on several occasions, but did not specify when the meetings took place or whether diplomatic contacts were continuing.
Netanyahu’s apparent urgency stems from a combination of security concerns, a potentially narrowing window for American military support and mounting domestic political uncertainty.
The Israeli prime minister believes Iran is rebuilding its missile stockpiles and air defences and remains vulnerable to further military action, The Washington Post reported.
Netanyahu has repeatedly pressed Trump to support renewed strikes, with Mossad chief Roman Gofman presenting Israeli intelligence on Iran during recent meetings with senior US officials.
But the urgency is being questioned within Israel itself.
Military chief Eyal Zamir and researchers within Mossad reportedly see no immediate necessity for another offensive, while some Israeli security officials favour maintaining economic pressure on Tehran.
There is also a significant political dimension.
Netanyahu lost his parliamentary majority in the October 27 election and remains caretaker prime minister as former military chief Gadi Eisenkot attempts to form a government.
His political opponents have accused him of seeking renewed conflict to prolong his tenure or force his rivals into a national unity government.
Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, has questioned the intelligence justification for immediate military action.
Netanyahu has pushed back, accusing his opponents of downplaying serious security threats for political reasons.
Complicating matters is Washington’s own political calendar. With Democrats set to take control of Congress in January, Israeli officials reportedly fear that the opportunity to secure American support for another offensive could be narrowing.
The dispute, therefore, is not simply over whether Iran poses a threat, but whether that threat warrants another war now.
With Israel’s military ready to strike Iran independently, the question is not whether it can launch another attack, but whether one is necessary now. Kushner’s call for an end to the wartime mindset underscores a broader debate over whether Israel’s long-term security is better served by continued military confrontation or regional diplomacy.