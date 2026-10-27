Netanyahu pushed for Iran strike before Israel election, but military chief resisted

The New York Times, citing three senior Israeli defence officials and three other people briefed on the deliberations, reported that Netanyahu had sought to orchestrate a new airstrike on Iran for weeks, only to encounter objections from military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

Dubai: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pushed for a fresh military attack on Iran in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's closely contested election, but faced resistance from senior military commanders who questioned the urgency and political sensitivity of such an operation, according to a New York Times investigation.

The report comes despite categorical denials from Netanyahu's government. Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that claims of differences between political leaders and the military over Iran were "entirely baseless and false", insisting there was complete coordination between the two.

In recent days, Zamir also became concerned that Netanyahu was pressing for a separate operation against Iran that would fall short of an overt strike, according to an Israeli official and another person briefed on the matter.

The military chief and air force commander Major General Omer Tischler reportedly raised concerns about the political sensitivities surrounding the timing and the difficulty of explaining to the Israeli public why an operation had to take place before voting.

According to the New York Times, Zamir opposed launching an attack before the election, arguing that there was no immediate or urgent military requirement for such action.

The New York Times subsequently published its more detailed account of the reported discussions, citing officials and people familiar with the deliberations who spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss them publicly.

The immediate question is whether Netanyahu's security credentials will help him retain power or whether the controversy will strengthen demands for a change of leadership.

Former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday that he had asked Israel's attorney general to investigate whether the prime minister had attempted to draw the country into a confrontation with Iran for political reasons.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.