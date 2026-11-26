Nine killed at scene, three die in hospital after after two-vehicle collision
Dubai: At least 12 people were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between two vehicles in Algeria's southern province of Tamanrasset, the country's Civil Protection Department said on Thursday.
The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon on National Road No.1, approximately 50 kilometres towards the municipality of In Amguel, when a utility vehicle collided with a passenger car, according to local media reports.
Nine people died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital, bringing the death toll to 12, the authorities said.
The crash left 15 people with injuries of varying severity, according to the final casualty figures released by the Civil Protection Department.
Emergency teams responded to the accident, providing first aid to the injured before transporting them to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Initial reports had put the death toll at nine, with 18 others injured, before the authorities revised the figures following the deaths of three hospitalised victims.
Algerian media reported that emergency services mobilised personnel and equipment to deal with the aftermath of the collision.
The Civil Protection Department renewed its appeal to motorists to observe traffic regulations, avoid excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking, and exercise caution on the roads.
The latest tragedy comes just a week after another fatal road accident in Tamanrasset that claimed eight lives, according to the Xinhua news agency.
Road accidents remain a serious safety concern in Algeria, with official reports identifying traffic violations, poor road conditions, vehicle defects and adverse weather among the contributing factors.
According to figures reported by Algerian media, 41 people were killed and 1,881 injured in 1,646 road accidents nationwide between November 15 and 21. Tamanrasset alone recorded 10 deaths and 22 injuries in 13 accidents during that period.