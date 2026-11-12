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Israeli strike kills six at southern Gaza hospital: civil defence

Death toll rises as Israeli forces target medical complex in Gaza

Last updated:
AFP
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The strike reportedly hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at the complex in western Khan Younis. The hospital’s director said the strike caused extensive damage to the intensive care and surgical wards.
The strike reportedly hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at the complex in western Khan Younis. The hospital’s director said the strike caused extensive damage to the intensive care and surgical wards.
Andalou

An Israeli strike killed six people and wounded around 20 at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a civil defence official told AFP on Thursday. 

The Gaza Strip's civil defence, a rescue agency operating under Hamas authority, said the bodies of those killed and "more than" 20 people wounded in the strike had been recovered from a building at the medical complex. 

"The death toll from the Israeli strike inside Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, has risen to six," civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told AFP. 

Nasser Hospital confirmed the six deaths in a statement.

A spokesperson for Israel's military said they were checking for information on the incident when asked for comment by AFP. 

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by an attack of unprecedented scale carried out by the Palestinian Islamist movement against Israel on October 7, 2023.  

On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, in the Gaza Strip, according to local emergency services, while the Israeli military said it had targeted "military operatives". 

More than 1,590 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN. 

During the same period, the Israeli military has reported the loss of seven soldiers, as well as one civilian contractor.

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