GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

At least 50 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza: Civil defence

22 children among those killed, while around 200 were wounded

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army strike on their tent camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2025.
Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army strike on their tent camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2025.
AP

Gaza's civil defence agency told AFP on Wednesday that dozens Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory had killed at least 50 people, including 22 children, and wounded around 200.

"At least 50 killed, including 22 children and a number of women and children, as a result of the ongoing Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since last night," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Around 200 people were wounded "in a clear and flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement", he said, calling the situation in Gaza "catastrophic and terrifying".

The Israeli army claimed its strikes hit 30 militant commanders in Gaza.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

An air strike carried out by Israel against targets in Gaza. Israel and Hamas are mutually accusing each other of breaching the ceasefire, with Israel's defence minister claiming Hamas attacked Israeli soldiers in Gaza — a charge Hamas denies.

At least 30 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza: report

1m read
US special envoy Steve Witkoff (C) speaks as US businessman Jared Kushner (L) and his wife Ivanka Trump (R) look on during a gathering at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on October 11, 2025.

US envoys in Israel to shore up Gaza plan

3m read
A hospital employee checks the remains of a Palestinians released by Israel under a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, inside a refrigerated truck in front of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 18, 2025.

Gaza ceasefire still in force after strikes: Trump

4m read
Graphic videos circulating on social media show masked Hamas gunmen executing eight blindfolded men in Gaza City’s Al Sabra neighbourhood before a crowd of onlookers.

Trump to 'go in and kill' Hamas over Gaza killings

2m read