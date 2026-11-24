Former army chief says Iran threat not immediate for Israel
Gadi Eisenkot, the Israeli politician tasked with forming the next government, said Monday that he sees no immediate need for military action against Iran.
The former army chief of staff called Iran the most serious threat to Israel, but said he sees no direct and immediate threat that would require action before a government is formed.
He spoke at a press briefing at the Knesset in Jerusalem.
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He said the gravest danger is the roughly 440 kilograms of enriched uranium that has still not been destroyed or removed, and that Israel should focus on that.