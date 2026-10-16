Riyadh remains the biggest trouble spot as airlines extend Saudi cancellations
Dubai: UAE travellers face another unsettled day of air travel on Friday, with Saudi Arabia emerging as the biggest disruption point for regional flights while cancellations and delays continue to affect some services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
The latest data shows Saudi Arabia's aviation network remains severely disrupted, with almost half of all scheduled departures cancelled or not operating on October 15.
UAE carriers are among those affected, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia cancelling or suspending services to several Saudi cities. At the same time, some international airlines are restoring UAE services, although others continue to keep routes suspended because of the regional security situation.
Regional tensions remain high after Yemen's Houthis launched a missile attack on the presidential palace in Aden on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring 10, according to government military sources.
Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted a cruise missile over Medina, although the Houthis denied carrying out the attack. Separately, CNN reported that the US military was considering using its largest non-nuclear bomb against Iranian targets if US President Donald Trump decides to resume combat.
The developments are keeping pressure on regional aviation, with airlines continuing to make route-by-route decisions based on security assessments and airspace restrictions.
Saudi Arabia's aviation network remains heavily disrupted, with 552 of 1,178 scheduled departures cancelled or not operating on October 15 — a 46.9 per cent disruption rate, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.
Riyadh is by far the worst affected major airport. 298 of 366 scheduled departures from King Khalid International Airport were cancelled or did not operate — 81.4 per cent of the schedule. Riyadh airport remains suspended through October 17.
Dammam recorded a 45.8 per cent disruption rate and Abha 45.5 per cent, while Jeddah was operating considerably better, with 22.6 per cent of departures cancelled or not operating.
The disruption is also hitting Saudi and international carriers. Saudia had 57.1 per cent of its scheduled departures cancelled or not operating, while Flynas and Flyadeal recorded disruption rates of 44 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.
UAE-Saudi flights
Emirates: All eight scheduled Saudi departures recorded on October 15 were cancelled or did not operate. The airline has cancelled Dubai-Dammam flights EK823, EK827 and EK821; Dubai-Jeddah flights EK801, EK805 and EK803; and Dubai-Riyadh flights EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Etihad Airways: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have been cancelled through Sunday, October 18. Selected Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services are also cancelled through October 18, with some cancellations extending to October 19.
flydubai: No flights are operating to Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Ha'il, Hofuf, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, Riyadh, Red Sea International or Yanbu. Some services continue to Gassim, Jeddah, Madinah and Tabuk.
Air Arabia: Cancellations affect Sharjah services to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Jeddah, Jizan and Tabuk, among other Saudi routes.
flydubai's Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flight FZ1073. Emirates has also suspended codeshare operations on the affected routes until further notice. Passengers travelling to or from Tel Aviv should check their individual flight status before heading to the airport.
The UAE's suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country remains in place until further notice. Passengers affected by the restriction should contact their airline or travel agent about alternative arrangements.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
UK: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn that regional tensions could result in flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing terrorism and armed conflict.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, with regional tensions capable of changing quickly and causing flight disruptions.
Australia: Australian authorities continue to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE amid the unpredictable regional security situation.
Europe: EASA's conflict-zone guidance remains a key factor for airlines planning routes through the region, with operators being warned about risks affecting UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia: The US Embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia have urged US citizens to remain vigilant because of the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks.
Several international airlines are beginning to restore UAE services, but the recovery is uneven.
Air Astana: Almaty-Dubai and Astana-Dubai services resumed from October 1 and 2.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa: Munich-Dubai services resume from October 25, with five weekly flights.
Lufthansa: Frankfurt-Dubai resumes from October 26 with four weekly flights, rising to five from November 9.
SWISS: Zurich-Dubai daily service resumes from October 27.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai resumes with five weekly flights from December 12.
Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai daily from November 1; Stuttgart-Dubai four weekly from November 1; Cologne/Bonn-Dubai three weekly from November 3.
Wizz Air: Selected new Abu Dhabi routes from Krakow, Katowice, Sofia, Cluj-Napoca, Larnaca and Budapest have been postponed to January 10, 2027.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 Singapore-Dubai and SQ495 Dubai-Singapore remain cancelled until December 1.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume on November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027-28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger services have been cancelled through January 31, 2027.
Lufthansa Group, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24, with no specific resumption date announced.
Wizz Air said the continued closure of Iraqi airspace is forcing longer routings and technical refuelling stops for A321neo aircraft. Combined with current fuel prices, the affected routes are not commercially viable under present conditions. The airline also said Jordan's inclusion on EASA's “do not operate” list has led to its Jordan services being suspended until October 25.
Flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi are continuing, but delays and individual cancellations remain part of the picture.
At Dubai International Airport, cancellations recorded include flydubai services to Moscow Vnukovo, Entebbe, Basel, Iasi, Kabul, Sulaymaniyah, Muscat, Karachi and Mombasa, as well as other services including Dubai-Pune and Dubai-Gassim.
Delays were also recorded on some Air Arabia services.
Air Arabia also listed a cancellation on its Abu Dhabi-Kuwait service, while two Sharjah-Kuwait services were cancelled.
UAE and regional airline operations
Emirates
Saudi services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam remain heavily affected.
Passengers should check individual flight status before travelling to DXB.
Etihad
Abu Dhabi-Riyadh and Abu Dhabi-Dammam services are cancelled through October 18.
Selected Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services are also cancelled.
flydubai
A large number of Saudi destinations remain suspended.
Some services continue to Jeddah, Madinah, Tabuk and Gassim.
Tel Aviv operations remain affected.
Air Arabia
Multiple Saudi routes from Sharjah remain cancelled.
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait and some Sharjah-Kuwait flights are also affected.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Do not rely only on your original itinerary. Flight timings and operating status can change at short notice.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your mobile number and email address updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline before travelling to the airport to understand rebooking or refund options.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations and schedule changes.
Check the official airline and airport channels again on the day of travel — particularly for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Tel Aviv and other routes affected by regional security restrictions.