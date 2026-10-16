UAE carriers are among those affected, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia cancelling or suspending services to several Saudi cities. At the same time, some international airlines are restoring UAE services, although others continue to keep routes suspended because of the regional security situation.

Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted a cruise missile over Medina, although the Houthis denied carrying out the attack. Separately, CNN reported that the US military was considering using its largest non-nuclear bomb against Iranian targets if US President Donald Trump decides to resume combat.

The disruption is also hitting Saudi and international carriers. Saudia had 57.1 per cent of its scheduled departures cancelled or not operating, while Flynas and Flyadeal recorded disruption rates of 44 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

The UAE's suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country remains in place until further notice. Passengers affected by the restriction should contact their airline or travel agent about alternative arrangements.

flydubai's Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flight FZ1073. Emirates has also suspended codeshare operations on the affected routes until further notice. Passengers travelling to or from Tel Aviv should check their individual flight status before heading to the airport.

Wizz Air said the continued closure of Iraqi airspace is forcing longer routings and technical refuelling stops for A321neo aircraft. Combined with current fuel prices, the affected routes are not commercially viable under present conditions. The airline also said Jordan's inclusion on EASA's “do not operate” list has led to its Jordan services being suspended until October 25.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.