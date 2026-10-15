Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia report major service disruptions today
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of flight disruptions on Thursday, with multiple delays reported at both Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Dubai International Airport, while cancellations continue to hit flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The disruption is expected to remain a concern into the weekend, particularly for passengers travelling to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah.
Etihad Airways has cancelled all Abu Dhabi-Riyadh and Abu Dhabi-Dammam flights through Sunday, October 18, while several Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services have also been cancelled. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have also cancelled a number of services to Saudi destinations.
At the same time, several international airlines are gradually restoring UAE services, although some carriers continue to suspend flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi because of the regional security situation.
Travellers should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, even if their booking was previously confirmed.
Tensions remain high across the Middle East as the US-Iran conflict continues to affect regional aviation and shipping.
US forces have reported the destruction of an Iranian-linked dhow near the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has claimed that a naval mine sank a container ship. Reports also indicate that Iran is using small boats to track US warships and commercial vessels.
In Yemen, the Houthis are reportedly developing a new ballistic missile system using Chinese components.
The continuing uncertainty means airlines can make operational changes at short notice, particularly on routes close to conflict zones or airspace affected by military activity.
The latest disruption is concentrated on Saudi Arabia following attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said the airport was targeted in two attacks on Thursday, October 8. The first hit airport facilities, while the second struck a Saudia aircraft.
Three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured. Emergency teams and relevant authorities responded immediately, GACA said.
The attacks have triggered widespread flight cancellations and schedule changes affecting UAE-Saudi services.
Etihad Airways
Etihad has cancelled:
Abu Dhabi-Dammam: All flights cancelled through Sunday, October 18.
Abu Dhabi-Riyadh: All flights cancelled through Sunday, October 18.
Abu Dhabi-Jeddah: EY601 and EY602 cancelled from October 12 to October 18.
Abu Dhabi-Jeddah: EY603 and EY604 cancelled through Monday, October 19.
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible.
Emirates
Emirates has cancelled the following Dubai-Saudi services:
Dubai-Dammam
EK823
EK827
EK825
EK821
Dubai-Jeddah
EK801
EK805
EK803
Dubai-Riyadh
EK815
EK819
EK817
Passengers should check Emirates' travel updates for the latest status.
flydubai
The following Dubai-Saudi flights are cancelled:
Abha: FZ811
AlUla: FZ905
Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863, FZ867
Ha'il: FZ821
Hofuf: FZ809
Jouf: FZ913
Neom: FZ931
Riyadh: FZ847, FZ841, FZ855
Red Sea International: FZ927
Passengers flying from Dubai on flydubai should also allow additional time at the airport and check the carrier's operational updates before setting off.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has listed cancellations affecting several Saudi routes from Sharjah on October 14 and 15.
Sharjah-Riyadh
G9151 and G9154 cancelled.
G9152 and G9155 cancelled in the opposite direction.
Sharjah-Abha
G9195 and G9196 cancelled.
Sharjah-Dammam
G9160 and G9161 cancelled.
Sharjah-Taif
G9187 and G9188 cancelled.
Sharjah-Tabuk
G9191 and G9192 cancelled on October 14. The services were listed as not yet departed on October 15.
Other Air Arabia cancellations include:
G9068 — Sharjah-Kuwait
G9124 — Sharjah-Kuwait
3L020 — Abu Dhabi-Kuwait
G9121 was listed as operational but had not yet departed.
flydubai's Tel Aviv services remain affected following the security incident involving flight FZ1073 on September 30.
Emirates has suspended codeshare operations on the affected routes until further notice.
Passengers travelling to or from Tel Aviv should check with their airline before going to the airport.
The UAE's suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country remains in effect until further notice.
Carriers such as Iran Airtour cannot operate flights to or from Dubai under the restriction.
Passengers affected by the measures should contact their airline or travel agent regarding alternative arrangements.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
UK: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn that regional tensions could result in flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing terrorism and armed conflict.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, with regional tensions capable of changing quickly and causing flight disruptions.
Australia: Australian authorities continue to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE amid the unpredictable regional security situation.
Europe: EASA's conflict-zone guidance remains a key factor for airlines planning routes through the region, with operators being warned about risks affecting UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia: The US Embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia have urged US citizens to remain vigilant because of the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks.
Several international airlines are beginning to restore UAE services, but the recovery is uneven.
Air Astana: Almaty-Dubai and Astana-Dubai services resumed from October 1 and 2.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa: Munich-Dubai services resume from October 25, with five weekly flights.
Lufthansa: Frankfurt-Dubai resumes from October 26 with four weekly flights, rising to five from November 9.
SWISS: Zurich-Dubai daily service resumes from October 27.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai resumes with five weekly flights from December 12.
Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai daily from November 1; Stuttgart-Dubai four weekly from November 1; Cologne/Bonn-Dubai three weekly from November 3.
Wizz Air: Selected new Abu Dhabi routes from Krakow, Katowice, Sofia, Cluj-Napoca, Larnaca and Budapest have been postponed to January 10, 2027.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 Singapore-Dubai and SQ495 Dubai-Singapore remain cancelled until December 1.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume on November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027-28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger services have been cancelled through January 31, 2027.
Lufthansa Group, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24, with no specific resumption date announced.
Wizz Air said the continued closure of Iraqi airspace is forcing longer routings and technical refuelling stops for A321neo aircraft. Combined with current fuel prices, the affected routes are not commercially viable under present conditions. The airline also said Jordan's inclusion on EASA's “do not operate” list has led to its Jordan services being suspended until October 25.
Despite the disruption on specific regional routes, Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport remain operational, with flights continuing across much of the international network.
However, delays are being recorded at both airports, so passengers should not assume that an operating flight will necessarily leave at its scheduled time.
Dubai Airports advises passengers to check their flight status before travelling to DXB. Passengers departing from Abu Dhabi should check Zayed International Airport's live departure information before leaving home. Sharjah passengers can check the airport's latest departure information online.
Etihad Airways
Saudi flights remain heavily affected.
Riyadh and Dammam services are cancelled through October 18.
Some Jeddah flights are cancelled through October 18, with others through October 19.
Further changes remain possible.
Emirates
Saudi flights from Dubai remain affected, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
Tel Aviv codeshare operations with flydubai remain suspended.
Passengers should check the airline's latest travel update before departure.
flydubai
Multiple Saudi routes remain cancelled.
Tel Aviv services remain affected.
Passengers should check operational updates before travelling.
Air Arabia
Several Sharjah-Saudi services remain cancelled.
Kuwait services are also affected.
Passengers should check individual flight status rather than relying solely on the published timetable.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Do not rely only on your original itinerary. Flight timings and operating status can change at short notice.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your mobile number and email address updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline before travelling to the airport to understand rebooking or refund options.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations and schedule changes.
Check the official airline and airport channels again on the day of travel — particularly for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Tel Aviv and other routes affected by regional security restrictions.