Flights to Riyadh and Yanbu cancelled until Oct 10, with Abha services halted until Oct 11
Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai has cancelled flights to Riyadh and Yanbu until October 10, while services to Abha will remain suspended until October 11, amid escalating regional tensions and disruptions to air travel in Saudi Arabia.
A flydubai spokesperson said: “Flydubai flights to Riyadh and Yanbu have been cancelled until October 10, while flights to Abha have been cancelled until October 11.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to coordinate with the relevant authorities. We will keep our customers informed of any updates to flight schedules through our official channels.”
The cancellations come after Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced on Friday that three Saudi nationals had been killed and several others injured in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.
The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck an aircraft belonging to Saudia. Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks. Airport operations subsequently resumed.
Flydubai said passengers affected by the cancellations could visit the Manage Booking section of its website, flydubai.com, to explore refund or rebooking options.
Customers who booked through travel agents were advised to contact them directly.
“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused by these changes to their flights,” the spokesperson said.