Competitive packages include tax-free salaries and travel benefits for employees
Dubai: Emirates Group has launched a recruitment drive offering more than 100 job opportunities across its aviation and corporate businesses, seeking to attract both experienced professionals and entry-level candidates while prioritising the recruitment and development of Emirati talent.
The vacancies cover a broad range of specialisations, including information technology, engineering and maintenance, airport operations, logistics, human resources and customer service. Applications can be submitted through the group's careers portal.
Successful candidates will receive competitive employment packages that vary according to the role and seniority.
Benefits offered across different positions include tax-free salaries, furnished accommodation or housing allowances, comprehensive medical insurance, annual flight tickets and travel discounts for employees and their families, alongside a range of other staff benefits.
Among the most lucrative positions is that of a pilot, with an annual remuneration package valued at around Dh1.2 million ($320,000).
The package includes an annual cash salary of approximately Dh575,000, based on an average of 85 flying hours per month, in addition to company-provided housing, education allowances for up to three children, a 42-day annual leave entitlement, business-class annual travel for eligible family members, retirement savings contributions, comprehensive insurance cover and eligibility for annual profit-sharing, subject to company performance.
The group is also continuing to recruit for its national cadet pilot programme. Trainees receive a monthly salary of Dh6,365 during the initial ground school and flight training phases, rising to Dh18,335 during aircraft type-rating training and Dh31,745 during line training. Upon completing the programme, first officers receive a monthly package of around Dh52,000, including fixed allowances.
Cabin crew members receive a tax-free salary comprising a fixed monthly basic pay of Dh4,980, in addition to flying pay of Dh69.60 per flight hour. Based on average monthly flying hours, total monthly earnings are about Dh11,000, with additional overnight meal allowances, hotel accommodation during layovers and transport to and from the airport provided by the company.