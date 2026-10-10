Father serves as captain, mother works as flight attendant after returning to aviation
Dubai: A 22-year-old Dutch pilot experienced an extraordinary family reunion thousands of feet above the ground when she discovered that both her parents had been assigned to work on the same flight, without any of them having planned it.
Zoe de Bruin was preparing for a commercial flight from Amsterdam to the Caribbean island of Curaçao when she found that her father, Michael, 57, was the aircraft's captain, while her mother, Marjan van Nooijen, 56, was working as a flight attendant.
The unexpected reunion brought all three family members together professionally aboard the same aircraft, turning an otherwise routine journey into a memorable family occasion.
Michael works as a captain for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, while Marjan recently returned to cabin crew duties after a lengthy absence from the aviation industry. She had left the profession in 2000.
For Zoe, flying had long been a family ambition. She credited her father with inspiring her decision to become a pilot, recalling how watching him prepare for flights in his uniform sparked her interest in aviation from an early age.
That childhood fascination eventually led her to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in the cockpit.
The young pilot said she had previously worked alongside her father on five flights and had shared one flight with her mother. However, this was the first time all three had found themselves working together on the same aircraft.
Their schedules had aligned entirely by chance, making the journey from Amsterdam to Curaçao a rare occasion in which three members of the same family carried out their professional duties together.