Etihad celebrates Emirati talents as Aisha Almheiri achieves her aviation dream
Abu Dhabi: Long before she sat in a cockpit, Aisha Ahmed Abdulla Rashed Almheiri was a little girl folding paper planes with her family and throwing them across the garden. Then she would stop and look up, because the real ones were passing overhead.
"I was looking at planes and hearing them, wondering how this big piece of metal is up there," she said. "That's where my passion started. I wanted to know how does this thing fly, and how do you fly it?"
Today Aisha is 29 and a First Officer at Etihad Airways, a graduate of its Cadet Pilot Programme, and she has been flying for a year and a half. She is the first pilot in her family.
An hour before the graduation ceremony at Etihad's headquarters in Abu Dhabi Monday, Aisha sat down with Gulf News to tell her story.
The ceremony celebrated 115 Emirati cadets from the 2025–26 programmes: 61 pilots and 54 engineers. Held during the UAE's Year of Family, it brought the graduates' parents, brothers, sisters and friends into the hall alongside Etihad's leadership team.
A dream was born
For Aisha, that meant her own family. Her mother, whom she calls her biggest and number one supporter, was in the audience, along with her father, her "biggest fan", one of her brothers, and friends. Another brother was missing. He is still in training, and, as she explained later, he is following the path she took.
When she first brought the idea of becoming a pilot home, nobody in the family knew what to make of it.
"They were all surprised, because I was the first pilot in the family, the first female pilot. It was a new idea," she said. Her mother was surprised too, but supportive and happy from the start. Her father needed more persuading.
"My dad needed a little convincing, so my mom worked on that," Aisha said, smiling. "And now he is the proudest person there."
The beginning of it all
Aisha joined the Etihad Cadet Pilot Programme in 2020 as a direct entry, having just finished her bachelor's degree. She applied when the programme opened and went through the full recruitment process. She remembers the first day clearly.
"I was very happy and excited. After the whole recruitment process, we were officially starting training. I was achieving my dream."
The hardest phase was the first one, she said, because of the sheer amount of information to absorb. Even so, she never doubted herself. "I had my colleagues, my family and my friends supporting me."
The experience taught her something about herself: "That I can make it, no matter how hard it gets. I can work under pressure, I can work to a timeline."
Six months abroad
The turning point came abroad. The programme sends cadets abroad for six months to learn to fly.
"Six months in Spain changed who I am today. It was the first time I was away from home. But I was with my colleagues, one big family abroad. We studied together, and it made us feel less homesick." Her family travelled to visit her.
The first time she flew a real aircraft was different from the simulators. "It was exciting and scary. I realised I am flying this big plane. I was hearing radios, people speaking, and it was stressful."
Her first flight was to Milan. Her parents were abroad, and they were at the other end of that first journey.
"After the first flight," she said, "I felt like I am where I belong."
Flying her family with her
What she values most about the job is not hard to guess. "We get to see the world in a different way. In a short span of time I get to see Asia and Europe, experience different cultures and traditions, and meet different people. And the best thing that happened to me was flying my family with me, making them experience the same thing."
The parents who needed convincing now plan around her schedule. "As soon as I get my roster, they are checking it with me. Where am I flying this month? They're planning the next destinations."
Her brother is following her into the cockpit. He is now in Spain, in the flying phase, in the same aircraft she flew two years ago. "I gave him advice and guided him through what I did years ago. He is doing it now." That is why he isn't at the ceremony.
"I did it, so you can do it"
Aisha knows what her position means beyond her own career. "As one of the young Emirati female pilots, I am very happy to represent myself, my country and Etihad Airways. I would say to the girls and the women in this industry: I did it so they can do it too."
In her speech at the ceremony, her message was short "If you have a dream, whatever it is, a pilot or an engineer, and you put in the right amount of work, you can do it."
The view from the classroom
Captain Mohammed Ahli, Manager of Flight Operations Projects and Development Training, has watched many cadets arrive. He has been flying for 18 years, and the cadet he remembers being was someone who had hardly flown before. "It was very new, moving from a passenger seat to a flying seat."
He rose through the ranks, from first officer to captain, and now trains the next generation. "It starts with gratitude. Now it is time to pay back."
What do new cadets meet on their first day? "The welcoming culture at Etihad. We have over 150 nationalities working in the company in harmony."
The first six months are classroom-based, covering 14 subjects including meteorology, navigation and communication. Unlike many university courses, he said, it is all practical: "Everything you get taught, you will use in your daily life."
The most important lessons
His most important lesson isn't on the syllabus. "You can be the smartest in the class, but if you don't have the right attitude, you won't succeed. You will work in a multi-crew environment."
Selection is competitive. Applicants sit basic maths and physics exams without calculators, because the question is whether they understand the reasoning behind what they learned.
His advice for the step from classroom to cockpit applies to Aisha's own story: "Make the most of it. Those will be first-time memories that last until your retirement."
He also notes how far the programme has come. " As a national airline taking 200 cadets a year, that is an achievement that cannot be undermined."
The strategy behind it all
For Fatima Al Sahlawi, Chief People Officer at Etihad Airways, the programme is a strategic bet. "It builds the pipeline that is so critical for us to continue our growth story. It's an integral part of our strategy in terms of building the airline for the future." she told Gulf News at the Graduation Ceremony.
Etihad still hires experienced pilots, she said, but wants to be the best at growing its own. Many cadets have wanted to fly all their lives. "One of our purposes is giving flight to ambition. We enable those dreams."
She thinks that in a competitive industry, home-grown talent is an advantage. "Building your own talent means you shape the talent for your own needs as an airline."
The numbers
The numbers back her up. Since the programmes relaunched, more than 170 Emirati pilots and nearly 150 engineers have graduated. Close to 400 Emirati pilots now fly for Etihad, more than one in four First Officers is Emirati, and around 120 Emirati engineers and technicians keep the fleet flying. The programmes report a 98% success rate.
CEO Antonoaldo Neves placed the graduates inside a larger story. Etihad's fleet is now 137 aircraft serving 117 destinations, and next year it expects 15 more aircraft, around 390 daily departures and up to 30 million passengers. It also plans to hire about 3,000 people. The airline has doubled its fleet and will operate more than 200 aircraft by 2030.
"We want to see more Emirati pilots commanding our aircraft, more Emirati engineers maintaining our fleet," he told the graduates. "We are not simply developing the workforce we need today. We are developing the leaders of tomorrow."