Dubai Run 2025: Sheikh Zayed Road turns into the world's biggest running track

Today Dubai Run 2025 has become so much more than just another race. Since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched it back in 2017, the event has grown into one of the most anticipated moments of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. It's a day where fitness meets fun, and the whole city comes together.