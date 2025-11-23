Dubai Run 2025: Sheikh Zayed Road turns into the world's biggest running track

Dubai Run 2025 proved once again why it remains a beloved part of Fitness Challenge Month
Dubai: Dubai woke up differently this morning. Instead of the usual rush hour traffic, Sheikh Zayed Road was filled with thousands of people — 307,000 to be exact — all wearing the same blue jersey. Dubai truly felt united as the road became a sea of blue, full of smiles, cheers, and a shared sense of community.
Today Dubai Run 2025 has become so much more than just another race. Since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched it back in 2017, the event has grown into one of the most anticipated moments of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. It's a day where fitness meets fun, and the whole city comes together.
At 5.30 in the morning, while the sun was still hiding, father and son Ranjith Kongatil and his 11-year-old Aniketh stood among the first runners. Despite the early hour, they were wide awake and buzzing with excitement. "This is our first time," they said, eager to be part of this special Dubai tradition.
At 6.30am, a referee raised the UAE flag high and waved it to signal the start. That is when for all the runners, the sun had risen, and the day along with the run had officially begun.
As the runners set off, the sky above Sheikh Zayed Road came alive with a breathtaking display. Parachutes soared overhead, trailing pyrotechnics that painted the morning sky in the colours of the UAE flag—red, green, white, and black. The coloured smoke danced through the air, a spectacular reminder that the nation would be celebrating UAE National Day in just one week's time. It was the perfect backdrop for a morning that was already brimming with national pride and community spirit.
For Shafeek Hassan, this was his sixth Dubai Run. "What brings me back every year is my friends' circle," he explained. "We attend this event as flatmates, and many of my friends don't even run. We come for the community, the chance to meet people, and of course, to take photos on Sheikh Zayed Road."
The event is beyond the sport itself and for most people its about the connections it creates.
Ijaz Jamile and his family of four make Dubai Run an annual tradition. For them, the five-kilometre route is easy, they're all experienced runners and cyclists. They even took part in Dubai Ride, cycling over 12 kilometres all the way from their home in Jumeirah.
"We love that Dubai hosts so many of these events," Ijaz shared. "They give us a chance to come together as a family and bond over sports."
Manju and Kamli joined the five-kilometre route whilst the rest of their family ran the ten-kilometre one. Though Kamli uses a wheelchair and couldn't run on her own, Manju pushed her along the route.
Despite the challenge, Kamli wore the biggest smile of the day, a perfect reminder that Dubai Run welcomes everyone.
The morning brought some wonderfully unusual sights. Zam and his colleagues ran dressed as fruits, Zam himself in a banana costume, promoting healthy eating habits under the banner "running for Kcal." Their colourful outfits brought joy to other runners, who stopped to take photos with the friendly fruit crew.
James Barrera and his two daughters, Jasmin and Jamila, were waving to passing runners as they made their way through the five kilometres. Though they had a pushchair with them, their faces showed no signs of tiredness. Instead, they beamed with pride as they completed their first Dubai Run together.
As the morning sun rose higher and runners crossed their finish lines, Sheikh Zayed Road had witnessed something truly special. Dubai Run 2025 proved once again that one of the city's greatest strength are the people who call it home, coming together to celebrate health, happiness, and community.
