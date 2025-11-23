My first Dubai Run and why I’m going back

"I’ve probably passed Sheikh Zayed Road a thousand times, but running on it for my first Dubai Run was a surreal experience," said my friend, Vinita Kullai, who also participated for the first time. "It was incredible to see the city out at 5am on a Sunday in such high spirits. The energy was contagious! I also met so many lovely people along the way, which reminded me that there is something really special about living here."