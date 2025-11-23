Video: Sheikh Hamdan thanks 307,000 people for Dubai Run

He posted a video of the event, taken from various angles and set to the tune of The Last Goodbye by Odesza (feat. Bettye LaVette). The clip shows a sea of blue taking over Sheikh Zayed Road, parachutes sailing above the road, and UAE flags waving in the wind. He captioned his post: “Huge thank you to the 307,000 runners who took part in the Dubai Run. Dubai never stops inspiring.”

On November 23, as some roads were closed from 6.30am onwards, Dubai came out in force for the run. It was not just about lacing up and running on one of the key roads in the city but also about showing up and supporting one another. Because that’s what Dubai does – it helps us be the best version of ourselves.

