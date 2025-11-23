GOLD/FOREX
Video: Sheikh Hamdan thanks 307,000 people for Dubai Run

Dubai - where community turns up

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
The Dubai Run is about more than fitness
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

About 307,000 people took part in today’s Dubai Run, revealed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, via his Instagram account.

He posted a video of the event, taken from various angles and set to the tune of The Last Goodbye by Odesza (feat. Bettye LaVette). The clip shows a sea of blue taking over Sheikh Zayed Road, parachutes sailing above the road, and UAE flags waving in the wind. He captioned his post: “Huge thank you to the 307,000 runners who took part in the Dubai Run. Dubai never stops inspiring.”

Dubai Run, which is in its seventh edition this year, is a part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, which was founded by Sheikh Hamdan.

The challenge is an attempt at bringing together community and raising the bar on fitness for the entire city. Towards this, many classes and races are held during the 30-day annual celebration of health.

The idea is to get people moving for 30 minutes every day for 30 days, to build a habit.

On November 23, as some roads were closed from 6.30am onwards, Dubai came out in force for the run. It was not just about lacing up and running on one of the key roads in the city but also about showing up and supporting one another. Because that’s what Dubai does – it helps us be the best version of ourselves.

Dubai Fitness Challenge is on until the end of the month. It’s time to get moving.

