Capturing the spirit of fitness: See how Dubai Run turns 14 lanes of SZR into a running track

Tens of thousands flood Sheikh Zayed Road at sunrise, turning it into a vibrant river of colour and movement for Dubai Run 2025.Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dubai woke on Sunday to a breathtaking sight as tens of thousands transformed Sheikh Zayed Road into a vibrant stream of colour, movement and infectious energy.
From toddlers in prams to long-time residents reliving decades of UAE memories, the city’s main artery became the world’s largest running track for the annual Dubai Run — a flagship highlight of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Since its launch by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2017, Dubai Run has grown into one of the most anticipated moments of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
A tradition transformed: What began as a fitness initiative has evolved into a city tradition — a day where fun and movement take over Dubai.
At 6.30am, the UAE flag waves to signal the start — moments after pyrotechnics ignite the sky and runners take their first strides.
Flags, LED bands and early-morning pyrotechnics light up the route as families and athletes share a citywide celebration of fitness.
Parachutists trail UAE-coloured smoke above Sheikh Zayed Road, creating a striking aerial display ahead of National Day celebrations.
The sun rose with the racers, setting the tone for a memorable morning.
Smiles, flags and shared moments: Runners, many clutching UAE flags or fun inflatables, filled Sheikh Zayed Road with smiles and laughter
Runners beam with pride as they carry flags and inflatables past some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.
Dubai Run is an inclusive event for all
The energetic vibe of Dubai Run drew many first-time participants.
From smiles to high-fives, Dubai Run proves that the real highlight is connection, not just competition.
Runners and families fill the iconic road, turning the morning into a vibrant festival of movement and community.
Communities come together along Sheikh Zayed Road, celebrating fitness and unity in the city’s seventh edition of Dubai Run.
As finishers cross the line, Sheikh Zayed Road reflects a city united in wellbeing, happiness, and shared joy.