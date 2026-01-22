Applications invited from investors to operate covered facility for residents to work out
Dubai: Soon, Dubai residents and visitors will be able to work out in innovative container-style gyms at some popular outdoor locations as Dubai Municipality has opened applications for investors to operate these unique fitness facilities.
The civic body has invited applications from investors, including Emirati citizens, expat residents and private companies, interested in setting up container-style gym facilities at three locations.
As per the announcement, fitness enthusiasts will have access to these facilities at Al Khawaneej Pond Park, Al Barsha South Park, and Al Mamzar Corniche.
These facilities are designed to offer sheltered workout areas that keep you protected from the weather while still giving the feel of being outdoors.
The investment opportunity comes as part of Dubai Municipality's ongoing efforts to enhance public amenities and promote active lifestyles and healthy habits among residents.
While an image shared alongside the municipality's announcement shows a container gym stationed atop a truck, officials have not clarified whether these facilities will be mobile units travelling to different locations or permanently stationed at the three designated sites.
As of now, only the three locations have been listed for the investment opportunity, with no mention of additional sites or mobile deployment plans.
Interested parties have until January 25, 2026, to submit their applications through the following link on the municipality's website investmentopportunities.dm.gov.ae/external/OpenOpportunity.
Several major parks under Dubai Municipality already house outdoor gym facilities. These have been quite popular with residents and visitors.
The concept of mobile gyms is not entirely new to Dubai. During the Dubai Fitness Challenge earlier, specialised mobile gyms housed in 20-foot cargo containers were deployed to make fitness more accessible to residents, particularly those without nearby fitness facilities.
These mobile units proved popular among residents, offering a convenient alternative for those living in areas with limited access to traditional gyms and fitness centres.
