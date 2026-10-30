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Parineeti Chopra breaks Karwa Chauth fast with Raghav Chadha at 35,000 feet

Actress Parineeti Chopra breaks fast on a flight, sharing heartfelt moments

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha aboard a flight at 35,000 feet. The actress shared a video showing her watching the moon through the aircraft window before Raghav offered her water to break her fast.
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha aboard a flight at 35,000 feet. The actress shared a video showing her watching the moon through the aircraft window before Raghav offered her water to break her fast.
Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, at 35,000 feet, sharing a glimpse of their special moment aboard an aircraft.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, October 29, to post a video of the couple marking the Hindu festival while flying.

The video begins with Parineeti capturing the moon through the aircraft window. It then shows Raghav offering her water as she breaks her fast, continuing a tradition usually observed after sighting the moon.

"Karwa Chauth is wherever we are. Even if it's at 35,000 feet! You make all my dreams come true, Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii," she wrote alongside the video.

The post featured the song 'Surmedani (Unplugged)', featuring vocals by Jyotica Tangri.

Married Hindu women, particularly in North India, traditionally observe Karwa Chauth, fasting from sunrise until moonrise and praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. They traditionally break the fast after sighting the moon.

Parineeti and Raghav married in September 2023 in a ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has shared occasional glimpses of their life together on social media.

Parineeti, known for films such as Ishaqzaade and The Girl on the Train, is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Raghav Chadha is a BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP who joined the party in April 2026 after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party, which he had been associated with since its formation in 2012.

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